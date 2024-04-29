The Labour Party is odds-on with the bookies to win a host of forthcoming mayoral elections this week – and could manage the full sweep if results go their way.

Re-election looks a foregone conclusion for Labour’s Sadiq Khan who is a 1/25-shot for the London post, while a Labour victory in the East Midlands is also heavily fancied at 1/4.

The West Midlands looks to present a slightly closer run contest with Labour 4/9 to land another victory there, whilst the Tories’ best chance of representation in the major seats lies in York and North Yorkshire, where they are 6/5 to take charge with Labour narrow 8/11 favourites.

In Manchester, Andy Burnham is all but guaranteed to win a third term in office, while Steve Rotheram will defend Liverpool in a city where the Conservatives have not won an electoral contest this side of the millennium.

Kim McGuinness is well-favoured to win in the North East, priced at 1/5 with the bookies, while West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire are also expected to deliver Labour wins.

Only in the Tees Valley are the polls neck and neck.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Labour look set for a clean sweep of the country in the next general election and the mayoral race looks a similar story, especially in the capital where Sadiq Khan is 1/25 to return for a third term.

“The Midlands look set to lay the foundations of a red wall as Labour are odds-on to win the mayoral election in both the East (1/4) and West (4/9).

“Keep going north and you’ll find the Tories’ best chance of victory, with the York and North Yorkshire seat only leaning slightly in Labour’s favour at 8/11 whilst a Conservative victory is not far behind at 6/5.”

London Mayoral Election odds

Sadiq Khan 1/25 Susan Hill 8/1 Howard Cox 100/1 Zoe Garbett 100/1 BAR 500/1

East Midlands Mayoral Election odds

Labour 1/4 Conservatives 11/4 Lib Dems 25/1 Reform 33/1 Matt Relf (Independent) 500/1

West Midlands Mayoral Election odds

Labour 4/9 Conservatives 13/8 Greens 66/1

York & North Yorkshire Mayoral Election odds

Labour 8/11 Conservatives 6/5 Lib Dems 14/1 Greens 25/1

