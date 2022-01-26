England has “stuck itself with a rightwing buffoon”, Noam Chomsky has said in an exclusive interview with The London Economic.

Touching on several crucial geopolitical matters the American linguist said he was less than optimistic about the country’s prospects in the hands of the Boris Johnson administration.

Brexit, coupled with escalating tensions in Ukraine has highlighted the fragility of the post-pandemic recovery, with the next crisis seemingly moments away.

Chomsky says there are “straightforward solutions” to the situation in Eastern Europe, but if the “diplomatic options are ignored in favour of provocative actions and gestures the outcome could be grim”.

Johnson has warned Vladimir Putin he faces a “ferocious” Ukrainian resistance should they opt to invade the country.

The prime minister also said the UK and its allies stand ready to impose “heavy economic sanctions” on Russia and voiced fears that any invasion would result in “bloodshed comparable to the first war in Chechnya or Bosnia”.

Last year, in an exclusive sit down with TLE , Chomsky said Britain would be pursuing a much more sane course if Jeremy Corbyn had been elected.

He said: “It looks to me that Starmer’s is pretty much dismantling the activist Labour Party that the Corbyn people were trying to develop.”

Last night Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) voted against restoring the Labour whip to Corbyn in a move that has been described as “disappointing” by the former leader.

A motion submitted by Ian Murray argued that continuing to withhold the whip from Corbyn was a “deeply divisive act by the leadership of the party and the chief whip”.

Related: Elevenses: Bus Back Bollocks