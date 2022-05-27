A Question Time audience member has hit out at the convenient timing of Rishi Sunak’s new energy bill relief support.

The Chancellor bowed to demands for the UK Government to step in and help households to deal with ballooning energy bills and rising shop prices, which are being fuelled by 40-year-high inflation, by revealing an emergency package of extra cash for millions of people.

He has insisted he did not time handing out £21 billion worth of cost-of-living support to deflect from the controversy over Downing Street lockdown parties.

But not everyone is convinced.

During last night’s BBC Question Time, one audience member said:

“If the Sue Gray hadn’t come out, we wouldn’t be getting this windfall tax.”

“A blind man on a galloping horse would see this for what it is. Essentially what we have here is the government wanting to deflect from a bad news day.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: Cleaners to stage protest outside Downing Street over partygate treatment