Nadine Dorries sought to put any concerns around the Online Safety Bill to bed… by releasing a rap on TikTok.

The culture secretary spit some fresh lyrics in a bid to get down with the kids, saying her new legislation “makes the internet safer for a young generation”.

Looking to allay fears that it would impact freedom of expression, she said: “No! We’ve put in legal protections in the 19th section.”

She goes on: “Another thing we’re doing through the laws we’re passing is tackling online crime and cyber flashing. If companies fail to comply with the law, and fail to protect the users that they’re responsible for, the regulation Ofcom will have the power to fine. So platforms must keep people safe online.”

To top it off, Dorries finishes the clip by actually dropping a mic.

Watch the clip in full below:

“Siri, please show me a country being totally infantilised by its own ruling class.”



(Don’t miss the mic drop at the end, if you can bear it for that long).



We are living in a cartoon. #idiocracy #BrexitBritain #MakeItStop pic.twitter.com/TPj5i323Ev — Brendan May (@bmay) May 27, 2022

Related: Cleaners to stage protest outside Downing Street over partygate treatment