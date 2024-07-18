Liz Truss has joined Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson at the Republican National Convention – but it turns out she’s not one of the better-known figures among the British delegation.

The former prime minister – who lasted a mere 49 days in the job – flew out to the US after a general election drubbing left her with plenty of time on her hands.

She was among some 251 Tories who lost their seats at the election, as Labour swept to victory in a landslide.

Her Labour rival in the Norfolk constituency, Terry Jermy, won by 630 votes over Ms Truss.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Truss claimed Rishi Sunak’s decision to “trash my reputation” contributed to the scale of the Conservatives’ defeat.

But judging by the response of Americans at the Republican National Convention, her reputation is the least of her concerns.

Liz Truss may have lost the people of Norfolk but she has taken the Republican Convention by storm. 💪 pic.twitter.com/PS9ll4JO5j — Brendan May (@bmay) July 17, 2024

Related: Starmer urges action on migrant ‘crisis’ and aid for Ukraine at European summit