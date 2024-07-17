James Felton delivered the burn of the century after Liz Truss attempted to weigh in on the King’s Speech.

The former MP for South West Norfolk was among some 251 Tories who lost their seats at the election, as Labour swept to victory in a landslide.

Her Labour rival in the Norfolk constituency, Terry Jermy, won by 630 votes over Ms Truss.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Truss claimed Rishi Sunak’s decision to “trash my reputation” contributed to the scale of the Conservatives’ defeat.

She said she had “refrained from responding” during the campaign to “prevent further damage to the party”.

Adding: “However, I feel that I must speak out now.”

“More than 250 of us paid the electoral price for this. Regrettably, over the course of the next five years, it will be the British people who have to bear the cost of this failing.”

Truss also felt the need to weigh in on today’s King’s Speech – before being reminded of her fate at the election by an uber-sharp James Felton.

Related: PM warns against ‘snake oil charm of populism’ as Labour’s agenda will take time