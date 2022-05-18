Just five per cent of Brexit-backing Express readers believe they have got the Brexit they voted for.

As the wheels fall off over the Northern Ireland Protocol, an increasing number of Vote Leave supporters are feeling that life outside of the European Union isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In a poll that ran from midday on Thursday, May 12th, to 11am on Monday, May 16th, Express.co.uk asked its readers: “Has the Brexit we were promised been delivered?”

Overall, 4,273 people responded with the vast majority – 94 per cent (4,013 people) – answering “no”.

Just five per cent (222 people) said “yes” and one per cent (38 people) said they did not know either way.

Comments flooded in on the poll, with one person – username Made in Britain – saying the Brexit we have is “not even close” to what has been delivered.

Some remain doubtful that the Brexit promised to voters is even attainable.

Username SoGladToBeAnExpat said: “I become more doubtful as every day passes that Brexit will ever be delivered.”

And username motser said: “The Brexit promised doesn’t exist and is unattainable.”

Others said that the Government has delivered “BRINO” – Brexit in name only, while one reader, username WestIsBest2022, said he is quite certain that “we haven’t got the Brexit we voted for and were promised.

“But I’d still vote Leave again and again and again.”

