Nigel Farage has announced that he will run for Reform UK in Clacton at the next general election – reneging on his previous intentions to sit this one out.

The former UKIPer has been on the campaign trail with Reform UK since Rishi Sunak announced the country will go to the polls on July 4th, but has faced accusations of being a “bottle job” by not standing as a candidate for the party.

During the latest episode of Question Time, Farage came to blows with Piers Morgan, who accused him of having ample time to prepare for the election, saying, “You have had all year to think about this election. We all knew it was coming. This idea that you didn’t have enough time to prepare is rubbish.”

Speaking on the party’s social media channels on Monday (3/5), Farage confirmed he will be running in Essex on July 4th.

“Difficult though it is, I can’t let down those millions of people, I simply can’t do it, it’d be wrong.

“So I have decided I’ve changed my mind, it’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness, it could potentially be a sign of strength.

“So I am going to stand in this election.”

Earlier in the day, social media commentator Femi responded to rumours that Farage would be throwing his hat in the ring by composing this video, saying it is one to share “with your Reform voting uncles at the dinner table”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Nigel Farage is clearly about to announce he's running in this election.



So here's a reminder of all the reasons he's a lying racist who has betrayed the British people.



Feel free to use them at the dinner table with your Reform voting uncles.😊pic.twitter.com/ulYFP7qGwT — Femi – REGISTER TO VOTE BY 18 JUNE (@Femi_Sorry) June 3, 2024

