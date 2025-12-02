Lee Anderson has complained in the House of Commons about a school in his constituency allegedly labelling Reform UK an “extreme right-wing” party.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, the Ashfield MP made claims about a Year 9 politics class a school in his constituency.

He alleged that the class of students were shown a display board with the words ‘extreme right-wing parties, Nazi Party and fascism’ on it.

Anderson continued: “At the side of these words they have pictures of Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, the honourable member for Clacton and myself.”

He asked Education Minister Georgia Gould whether she “thinks this should be on the curriculum.”

In response, the minister said: “We have strict rules around political impartiality within our education system and we are very clear about those rules and all schools should apply them.”

Lee Anderson(Reform MP) says year 9 students, in a school in Ashfield, are studying politics & on the display board next to the words extreme right-wing parties are pictures of him & Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/8LUtKH8Qoq — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 1, 2025

In a post on X, Anderson claimed this was a case of “children being radicalised” and that it was “an insult to millions of British people.”

At the time of writing, Quarrydale Academy haven’t issued a statement about the allegations, and no independent evidence has emerged about the display board or lesson that Anderson is referring to.

In a statement on behalf of the government, Baroness Barran said the Department of Education “takes these allegations extremely seriously,” the Express reports.

“We will look into this matter and ensure that any statutory guidance on political impartiality in schools is upheld,” she stated.