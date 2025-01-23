Nigel Farage was snubbed for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration ceremony, despite flying to the US again for the event.

The Reform UK leader has often bragged about his supposedly close relationship with Trump, and was quick to ditch his Clacton constituency once again to hop on a flight across the Atlantic for the presidential inauguration in Washington.

However, he has admitted that he “didn’t make the cut” for the inauguration ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.

During an appearance on GB News, Farage was asked by Christopher Hope if he was “in the room” for Trump’s swearing in ceremony, to which the Clacton MP replied: “No, didn’t make the cut sadly.”

He added that he “had a good seat,” although it’s difficult to work out how good a seat outside the room could have been.

One of those who did bag a seat in the rotunda was Boris Johnson, but Farage denied claims that this meant the former prime minister was closer to Trump than him.

“He’s an occasional friend of Donald Trump’s,” Farage said. “He supports Donal Trump when he’s going up, he doesn’t support Donald Trump when he’s going down, and I’ve supported him consistently now for almost a decade.”

Didn’t get you a spot on the guest list though did it Nigel?

Nigel Farage wasn’t in the Capitol rotunda for Donald Trump’s inauguration.



“I didn’t make the cut,” Reform UK leader tells @christopherhopepic.twitter.com/5DJjQjsrSs — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 22, 2025

This is the latest of several US trips Farage has made since becoming the MP for Clacton at last year’s general election.

However, there have been suggestions that his relationship with Trump has cooled after Elon Musk openly called for Farage to be replaced as Reform UK leader.

Former Trump senior adviser Bryan Lanza told Robert Peston that Musk’s words have damaged the president’s view of Farage, saying: “Nigel Farage is a much smaller person in Donald Trump’s eyes than he was two weeks ago.”

“Nigel Farage is a much smaller person in Donald Trump’s eyes than he was two weeks ago”



Former Trump Senior Advisor @bclanza says tweets from @elonmusk have damaged the President’s view of @Nigel_Farage#Peston pic.twitter.com/ZyuBgtgxmw — Peston (@itvpeston) January 22, 2025

HANG ON A SEC! 🤣



I can't see any pictures of Nigel Farage with Trump from the inauguration!



Did @Nigel_Farage leave his Clacton constituents, and fly to the other side of the planet, for someone who didn't even want to see him?



Has Musk turned the US government against him?🤣 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 23, 2025

It seems like the only thing Farage managed to achieve whilst out in Washington was a picture with disgraced UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who last month was ordered to pay damages to a woman who accused him of raping her.

