This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Apple fans can bag a pair of AirPods at one of the cheapest prices ever with this deal from Wowcher.

A pair of 2nd gen Apple AirPods are currently priced at £79, with a 34% discount on its original price.

The deal – which has already been snapped up more than 800 times by shoppers – features the earbuds, and accessories including a lightning charging case, and a 1m charging cable.

Wowcher says they’re “completely untouched, factory-fresh, and in perfect condition – just a smarter way to buy brand new”.

The popular headphones feature crisp high and deep bass sound quality, and can instantly be paired with your iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and more.

They have up to five hours playback per charge, and more than 24 hours total with the pocket-size lightning charging case, so you can charge on-the-go.

And if you’re in a rush, a quick 15 minute charge will give you up to three hours of listening time, or two hours of talk time.

The AirPods are popular choice for users of other Apple products.

The Siri assistant lets you play music, get directions or answer calls without lifting a finger, or getting your phone out of your pocket or bag.

They’re also durable and sweat resistant, keeping them protected during workouts or light rain.

To shop the deal, which sees them slashed to £79, head to Wowcher here, and you’ll be contacted within 48 hours of redeeming to confirm your delivery slot.

This deal also makes them £20 cheaper than the Apple AirPods 4, which are currently priced at £99 from the likes of Argos and Amazon.

They’re the classic choice, while the noise cancelling version of the AirPods 4 are priced at £149.

So you can make a big saving with the 2nd gen AirPods, which aren’t too different to the AirPods 4.

The main differences are that AirPods 4 are open-design earbuds with better battery life, while AirPods Pro 2 have an in-ear design with interchangeable tips, ANC, and a premium sound experience.

To find out more and purchase the AirPods deal head to Wowcher here.