Organisers for the Church if England are set to launch an inclusive counter-campaign next week, in the wake of a ‘Christmas event’ planned by Tommy Robinson. The carol-heavy gathering will take place next Saturday – but the C of E isn’t convinced by the far-right’s actual intentions.

Church of England hit back at Tommy Robinson

During the major ‘Unite The Kingdom’ rally in September, over 100,000 people gathered under the guise of ‘patriotism’. Not the type where you uplift your communities, but the one where you go to the capital and wave your flags about. Some of these flags, however, have concerned the church.

A lot more Christian symbolism has been adapted by the far-right in recent years, with St. George’s Flags becoming emblazoned with wooden crucifixes and imagery from religious texts. Critics believe this is less about finding God, and more about antagonising those of other faiths.

As reported by The Guardian, the Church of England will begin sharing posters and promotional materials with the express intention of challenging Robinson’s message. The man formerly known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has settled on the slogan; ‘put Christ back into Christmas’.

Far-right ‘co-opting Christianity’, top bishop warns

But this message is a source of bemusement for many men of the cloth, given that the Church continues to celebrate the birth of Christ throughout the month of December and beyond. Instead, the campaign – which will be distributed to places of worship and featured at bus stops – wants unity.

Phrases such as “Christ has always been in Christmas” and “Outsiders welcome” will be used in the posters, seemingly taking a swipe at Mr. Robinson’s politics and views on Christianity. Reverend Arun Arora, a senior figure with the C of E, has issued a real reminded about the spirit of the season:

“As we approach Christmas and recall the Holy Family’s own flight as refugees, we reaffirm our commitment to stand alongside others in working for an asylum system that is fair, compassionate, and rooted in the dignity of humanity. We must ensure justice for the weak and vulnerable.” | Arun Arora