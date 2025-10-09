Zack Polanski will be making his first ever appearance on Question Time tonight.

Despite having been elected Green Party leader more than a month ago – and being voted deputy leader of the party back in September 2022 – Polanski has yet to appear on the BBC political affairs show.

But on tonight’s edition of Question Time (October 9) Polanski will finally make his debut.

Also appearing on the panel in Shrewsbury will be Labour MP James Murray, Tory MP Nigel Huddleston, Telegraph columnist Annabel Dunham and Reform’s head of policy Zia Yusuf.

Whilst Polanski will be making his first appearance, this will be the fourth time in just over a year that unelected businessman Yusuf has appeared on Question Time.

Make of that what you will.

But the news of Polanski’s booking has been welcomed by many, with some pleasantly surprised a Green representative was going to be appearing on the show.

One person commented: “Hold the front page — a Green is on the panel!!!!”

Another said: “About time you start recognising the Green Party’s recent rising polls.”

A third joked: “Holy s**t, you’ve discovered the Green Party exist!”

Polanski has been making waves ever since he swept to victory in the Green leadership election. This week. a Green Party campaign video went viral on social media, racking up almost 10m views on X and being widely praised.

The party has also seen membership numbers explode since Polanski’s election, and recently surpassed the Lib Dems in terms of membership.

Just this week, the party have accused the BBC of ‘anti-Green bias’ after an interview with Polanski was cancelled just days before going to air.

Polanski is the only major party leader who didn’t get an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on her flagship Sunday morning politics show during conference season.

The party say an interview that had been scheduled for last weekend was cancelled following the Manchester synagogue killings, a decision that has been described as “extraordinary.”