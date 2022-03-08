Russian embassy staff in the Republic of Ireland have condemned what they called a “senseless and barbaric attack” after a lorry drove into the gates of their embassy in Dublin – pushing the irony meter to a record high.

The gates were smashed by the Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies van, a vehicle driven by Mr Wisley himself.

The Irish Times reported that he told onlookers: “I’ve done my bit, lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.”

A large truck has crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in south Dublin. One man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/35yLDfGhEd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 7, 2022

Russian embassy response

A statement put out by the Russian embassy read: “On March 7, 2022, 13:30pm, a large truck came over to the gates of the embassy, pulled back and torn down the gates of the embassy. The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle.

“The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against peaceful diplomatic mission [sic]. The Embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961.”

It goes on: “The embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of it’s staff and their family members.

“The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”

#Statement by the Embassy on the violation of its territory pic.twitter.com/AMCGKTzRsL — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) March 7, 2022

Reactions

They were liberating you mush. https://t.co/BcrNOkhcKb — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) March 7, 2022

A truck driver, transporting ecclesiastical supplies no less, ( doing God's work perhaps) reversed through the gates of the Russian embassy today.

The Embassy's statement is hilarious hypocrisy, calling it Barbaric!



"Russian Embassy, go fuck yourselves" https://t.co/DLP9eCsj9E — Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) March 7, 2022

Black humour from Russia: "a criminal act of insanity" is a man damaging a gate https://t.co/wQEvgTIwEV — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole) March 7, 2022

honestly, fair play to the Russians for having an incredibly consistent tone of voice (aggro, melodramatic) across all their diplomatic missions https://t.co/Qu7jgmE1KE — alex kealy (@alexkealy) March 7, 2022

Have we considered the possibility that the gates had to be torn down to prevent them starting a war? https://t.co/Zhgi4ZwkM0 — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) March 7, 2022

The only way this tweet could possibly be any more ironic would be if they got Alanis Morissette to sing it. https://t.co/8XWYVkTIh0 — Citizen K 🌻 (@PrimeShade) March 7, 2022

Google reviews

A lot of people also left reviews for Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies on Google, which have since been taken down, sadly.

Here’s a pick of the best:

