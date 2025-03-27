Nigel Farage has slammed Tory MPs as a “boring bunch of stuck-up old b****rds” and predicted the party will be wiped out at the upcoming local elections.

Speaking at a Westminster lunch on Thursday, the Reform UK leader insisted there would be no right wing electoral pact between the parties, saying his party were aiming to replace the Conservatives.

He labelled the local elections on May 1 a “big moment” for Reform, and hit out at the Tories for having “no ideas.”

Slamming their leader Kemi Badenoch, Farage said she “doesn’t know what hard work is” and “won’t do a single broadcast before 11am,” the Express reports.

Turning his attention to the Tory Party as a whole, the Clacton MP continued: “And leading a party – I have never met a stuck up, more arrogant, out of touch group of people than at least half of the Conservatives.

“Stuffy, boring old b*****ds. And they should all be in the Lib Dems anyway. They haven’t got a single conservative idea among them. Even if Kemi was competent, there’s nothing she can do because they are split down the middle.”

Farage also took aim at senior Tory Robert Jenrick, who challenged Badenoch for the party leadership last year.

He accused the shadow justice secretary of being a “Nigel Farage impersonator.”

Farage predicted that the support for the Conservative Party will “fall off a cliff” after May 1 – a sentiment that even Badenoch herself seems to believe.

Earlier this month, the Tory leader said she reckons her party could lose ““almost every” council they won in 2021 in the upcoming local elections.

