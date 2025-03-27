Netflix has just added Us, the absolutely brilliant 2019 horror thriller movie from Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out).

The writer-director’s follow-up to Get Out centres around an American family (led by Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke) whose vacation trip turns into a fight for survival.

This is when they and their fellow holidayers (Elizabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker) find themselves under attack by strange doppelgangers of themselves.

A huge hit at the box office and with critics upon release, Us saw Peele amp up the action and spectacle after Get Out.

That said, he also retained his gift for dark comedy, social commentary and spine-chilling moments – elements that made his breakthrough film such a phenomenon.

Holding a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read a sample of some of the glowing reviews for Us below:

The Atlantic: “Us is a glorious symphony of fear, to be sure, but it’s also an ambitious sci-fi allegory and a pitch-black comedy of the haves and have-nots.”

IndieWire: “It unfolds as a satisfying dose of relentless, anxiety-inducing survival antics designed to keep viewers perpetually uneasy, and moves so quickly that they can only consider the deeper undercurrents after the credits roll.”

Observer: “Thanks to a smart script and great performances from the main cast – notably a prowess-unlocked Lupita Nyong’o and a wonderfully loose Winston Duke – Us is both laugh-out-loud hilarious and disturbingly eerie all at once.”

Variety: “As in Get Out, we know to suspect that when things look too good to be true, they probably are, and yet, it would take a pretty twisted mind to anticipate what Peele has in store for us this time.”

Us is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

