On Monday morning, Keir Starmer gave a major speech amid growing pressure on his leadership.

The Labour leader spoke in an official capacity for the first time since his party’s disappointing results in last week’s local elections, in which they lost ground to Reform UK and the Green Party.

In total, Labour lost 1,400 representatives from English councils, and failed to maintain control of Wales’ devolved Senedd government for the first time ever.

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Following the results, Starmer has faced a public challenge to his leadership from backbench MP Catherine West, who challenged cabinet ministers to begin talks over appointing a successor.

Dozens of MPs have since called on Starmer to resign or layout a timeframe for stepping down and handing over power to a successor.

🚨 BREAKING: Labour MP David Smith has called for Keir Starmer to resign following his speech pic.twitter.com/EfrKUTDRqF — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 11, 2026

So, his speech on Monday was seen as an attempt to ward off any would-be challengers and reignite his premiership.

Here were the key points from his address.

‘Very tough’ results and ‘dangerous opponents’

The Prime Minister began his remarks by admitting that the results were, “tough, very tough,” before adding he took full responsibility for the setback.

“It is about taking responsibility to explain how as a political force we will be better, and do better, in the months and years ahead,” he said.

On the losses to Reform and the Green Party, the Labour leader added: “We are not just facing dangerous times. But dangerous opponents, very dangerous opponents.

He then said: “If we don’t get this right, our country will go down a very dark path.”

“I take responsibility for delivering the change that we promised.”

“I take responsibility for not walking away, not plunging our country into chaos, as the Tories did time and again, chaos that did lasting damage to this country.

“A Labour government would never be forgiven for inflicting that on our country again.”

Faster change needed to give people hope

The Prime Minister then discussed the fact that a growing group of MPs have called on him to set out a timeline for a departure, saying: “Some people are frustrated with me.

“I know I need to prove them wrong and I will.”

“Let me start on a personal note. Like every prime minister, I’ve learned a lot in the first two years in the job in terms of the policy challenges that our country faces.

“Incremental change won’t cut it.

“On growth, defence, Europe, energy, we need a bigger response than we anticipated in 2024 because these are not ordinary times, and this is a political challenge just as much as it’s a policy challenge. Delivery is of course essential, but it’s not sufficient on its own to address the frustration that voters feel.

“We’re battling Reform and the Greens.

“But at a deeper level, we’re battling the despair on which they [play on], despair that they exploit and amplify. And so analysis matters. Argument matters.

“But so too does emotion. Stories beat spreadsheets. People need hope.”

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer says he will prove his doubters wrong



"I know I have my doubters, I know I need to prove them wrong. And I will" pic.twitter.com/svnsEl6vFm — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 11, 2026

He then promised his party will “face up to the big challenges”, and “make the big arguments”.

Mistakes made but ‘big political choices’ were right

On mistakes Labour have made over the past two years of government, he said: “Of course, like every government, we’ve made mistakes,” before making clear his belief that: “We got the big political choices right. I mean, if we’d listened to the advice of other parties, right now, we’d be stuck in a stand-off with Iran, having been dragged into a war that is not in our interest – and I will never do that.”

Starmer told those in attendance that Labour have made advancements on stabilising the economy, and that progress has been made on bringing down NHS waiting lists.

“NHS waiting lists are coming down. Child poverty is coming down, immigration is coming down and we are rebuilding from the ground up.

“They were the right calls and most of all we stabilised the economy.

“The fundamentals are sound and that matters because it puts us in a much better place to come out of the conflict in Iran, stronger and fairer, and for living standards to improve.”

Nationalising British Steel

The first big step for Starmer’s government will be in the formal process of nationalising the British Steel industry, announced in today’s speech.

Starmer said: “Steel is the ultimate sovereign capability. Strong nations in a world like this need to make steel. That’s why we’re backing steel in Port Talbot and across the UK.

“But in Scunthorpe we’ve been negotiating with the current owner and a commercial sale has not been possible. And now a public interest test could be met.

“So I can announce that legislation will be brought forward this week to give the government powers, subject to that public interest test, to take full national ownership of British Steel. Public ownership in the public interest.”

Britain ‘back at the heart of Europe’ – and ‘chancer’ Farage slammed

The Labour leader also made clear his intentions to bring the UK closer in its relationship with the EU, in contrast to the vision of the nation he says would be brought about under a Reform UK government.

On Reform and Nigel Farage, he said: “I need to take a bit of a detour on this because I want to remind you what Nigel Farage said about Brexit.

“He said it would make us richer. Wrong. It made us poorer.

“He said it would reduce migration. Wrong. Migration went through the roof.

“He said it would make us more secure. Wrong again. It made us weaker.

“He took Britain for a ride and, unlike the Tories [who] actually at least have to face up to it, he just fled the scene and now he’ll talk about almost anything other than the consequences of the one policy he actually delivered.

“Because he’s not just a grifter, he is a chancer.”

Then, on plans to bring the UK closer to the EU, Starmer added: “At the next EU summit, I will set a new direction for Britain.

“The last government was defined by breaking our relationship with Europe. This Labour government will be defined by rebuilding our relationship with Europe, by putting Britain at the heart of Europe.

“So we are stronger on the economy, stronger on trade, stronger on defence.

“Because standing shoulder to shoulder with the countries that most share our interests, our values and our enemies, that is the right choice for Britain. That is the Labour choice.”

Opportunities for young people

The PM was also keen to paint a hopeful picture for young people in the UK. Off the back of his comments about closer ties with Europe, he pointed to Britain rejoining the Erasmus scheme but that he wanted to do more for young people.

“Brexit snatched away their ability to work, to study and to live easily in Europe,” he said.

“That’s why I’m proud we restored the Erasmus scheme.

“But I want to go further. I want to make a better offer for our young people, restore that hope, that freedom, that sense of possibility.

“And so I want an ambitious youth experience scheme to be at the heart of our new arrangement with the EU, so that our young people can work and study and live in Europe, a symbol of a stronger relationship and a fairer future with our closest allies. That is the Labour choice.”

Another significant area of change in the coming months will come via plans he set out on opportunities for young people.

Starmer laid out: “We will go much further on our investment in apprenticeships, in technical excellence, colleges in special educational needs.

“We will make sure that every young person struggling to find a job will get a guaranteed offer of a job training or work placement.”

Far-right agitators blocked from travelling to UK

At the end of his address, Starmer also hit out at the far-right and the division being sowed by the likes of Tommy Robinson.

The PM announced “far-right agitators” would be banned from travelling to the UK for a planned march in London this weekend.

Sir Keir condemned the march, which he said was “designed to confront and intimidate this diversity and this diverse country”.

He continued: “That is why this Labour government will block far-right agitators from travelling to Britain for that event, because we will not allow people to come to the UK to threaten our communities and spread hate on our streets.”