An anti-migrant protester who filmed himself outside of asylum hotels has been found to be a convicted paedophile.

Anthony Styles, who used the YouTube channel AJ Audits to document his protests, had recently recorded himself outside hotels in London and Epping describing some asylum seekers as sexual predators who made girls feel unsafe.

The Times found out that Styles was a child sex offender who had been sentenced to four and a half years in jail after being convicted of indecently assaulting a girl under 14.

Back in 2017, he was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The YouTuber also admitted to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

For this he received a three-year community order.

Stand Up To Racism were first to uncover his criminal record before The Times confirmed it with police.

His most serious conviction came after he sexually assaulted a girl as she sat on his knee after school in Blackpool in 1993.

He was sentenced for this more than 20 years later in 2017.

Anthony Styles had been sentenced to four and a half years in jail after being convicted of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 (AJ Audits/YouTube)

At the time, the judge said: “The victim was in the habit of coming back to the flats after school. It is on one of those occasions, when she was in the defendant’s sole company in her school uniform, sitting on his knee, as the defendant watched TV.

“He only ceased from this conduct when his partner was coming in, at which stage he got up.

“Nothing was said at the time, but she subsequently raised it with her, and he made an admission of sorts. At the time, he passed it off as accidental touching.

“But in his trial, Styles denied the events ever took place. She has described that this incident has had a significant effect on her.

“There is, properly stated, an abuse of trust in this case. This is a case where the family trusted the care of this little girl to the defendant. He was trusted to be alone with her.”

Lewis Nielsen, a Stand Up to Racism anti-fascist officer, said: “These revelations show the far right have never cared about women’s rights, they’ve been harbouring convicted offenders in their midst.

“The hypocrisy is off the charts. This man has claimed to be protecting women and girls while hiding his own convictions. Refugees aren’t the threat to women, the real threat are far far-right fanboys of Elon Musk.”