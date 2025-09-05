David Lammy has been appointed as deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle sparked by Angela Rayner’s resignation.

On Friday, Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister and housing secretary in Keir Starmer’s cabinet, along with also leaving her role as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Her departure prompted a cabinet reshuffle from Sir Keir, with some major roles being changed.

The new deputy prime minister is David Lammy, who has moved from foreign secretary, effectively a demotion for him.

Taking on the foreign secretary role will be Yvette Cooper, moving over from home secretary, with Shabana Mahmood replacing Cooper in this position.

Lammy will become deputy prime minister, as well as justice secretary I hear. So not a demotion! Cooper to foreign secretary. Mahmood to home secretary — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 5, 2025

Earlier on Friday, Lucy Powell and Ian Murray were sacked from their roles as leader of the House of Commons and Scotland secretary respectively.

Rayner resigned for failing to pay enough stamp duty on a flat she bought in East Sussex.

she admitted underpaying stamp duty on the £800,000 home and referred herself to the prime minister’s ethics adviser.

In her resignation letter, Rayner said she “deeply regret[s]” her decision not to seek additional specialist tax advice given her position in the government and her “complex” personal situation.