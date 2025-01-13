Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she has split with her husband, the ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrel.

In a social media post, Sturgeon said it was with a “heavy heart” that they had made the decision to end their marriage of 15 years.

It comes after Murrell was charged with embezzling SNP fund as part of a police investigation into the party’s finances.

Sturgeon was arrested and released without charge in June 2023. She insists she has done nothing wrong.

Posting on Instagram, Sturgeon wrote: “To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

“It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.”

