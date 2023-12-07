Susan Hall has provided a late entry for the most cringeworthy political interview of 2023 after she dug her heels in over a recent lost wallet fiasco.

The Tory mayoral candidate blasted Sadiq Khan last week after she claimed to have been pickpocketed as she travelled home from Westminster to Pinner, saying he had allowed crime to get “out of control”.

But a good Samaritan later returned her lost wallet – complete with her Freedom Pass and £40 in cash.

Retired businessman Ajiz Andani, told the Standard that he contacted Hall after he and his wife had noticed the wallet on a train at Kingsbury, saying it appeared to have been dropped rather than having been in the possession of, or being concealed by, a thief.

Regardless, Hall has dug her feet in during an LBC interview.

This one really needs to be seen to be believed:

"If you can't be trusted with your wallet why can you be trusted with London?"



Nick Ferrari's interview with Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall has crept in as one of the cringiest moments of 2023 for a politician – and that's in a hotly contested field 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vr77b9PelI — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 6, 2023

