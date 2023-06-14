A new political party fronted by Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries could be on the cards after the former PM resigned over a Privileges Committee report that is expected to find that he deliberately misled parliament.

Johnson made last-minute representations to the committee at 11.57pm on Monday, just three minutes before the deadline which are now being considered.

In a 1,000-word exit statement, the former PM accused the committee, chaired by Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, of “bias” and likened it to a “kangaroo court”.

He was still able to press through with gongs for some of his most loyal servants, although Dorries was left off the list, much to her dismay.

"This story is about a girl from Liverpool who had something that was offered to her removed by two privileged posh boys."



Nadine Dorries blames Rishi Sunak and James Forsyth for not getting the peerage she says Boris Johnson promised her.@NadineDorries | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/lNSRl3OF2z — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 12, 2023

Paddy Power has now rated the disgraced blonde 1/4 to start his own party within the next couple of years, while pals Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg are both odds-on to join his new set-up (8/13 and 5/6 respectively).

The former Home Secretary is also Priti likely to follow Boris, with Patel a short 6/4 to jump ship… but definitely not the type to cross the Channel.

Nigel Farage is a party-pooping 80/1 to make a hard Brexit from his role at Reform UK to join the former PM’s strictly ‘politicalgathering’.

Despite the Partygate scandal, the cheeky Irish bookie prices Johnson as short as 6/5 to win a seat in the next General Election and 10/1 to make a shock return to Downing Street by 2028.

