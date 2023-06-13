Nadine Dorries has claimed her peerage was blocked because of her working class roots in a bizarre interview with Piers Morgan.

The former culture secretary and Boris Johnson loyalist was among the names of sitting MPs lacking from the former PM’s honours list, along with Sir Alok Sharma – who was Cop26 president, and former minister Nigel Adams.

Among those who received gongs were Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Fabricant.

Dorries used an interview with TalkTV to launch a fresh attack on the Prime Minister, claiming he used “weasel words2 and “sophistry” in a meeting with Johnson last week which left the outgoing MP believing she would be included.

She sought to divide the row along class lines, branding Mr Sunak and James Forsyth – his political aide – “privileged posh boys” who stopped her being offered a seat in the Lords.

“I’m broken-hearted, not just for me but for everyone who comes from a background like mine,” she said.

Watch the interview in full below:

"This story is about a girl from Liverpool who had something that was offered to her removed by two privileged posh boys."



Nadine Dorries blames Rishi Sunak and James Forsyth for not getting the peerage she says Boris Johnson promised her.@NadineDorries | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/lNSRl3OF2z — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 12, 2023

Related: Rainbow coalitions see Tories locked out of power following local elections