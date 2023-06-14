Andrew Marr ripped into Boris Johnson with a brutal poem following his resignation on Friday evening.
The LBC presenter penned the verse and recited it live on his show, dubbing the ‘Albino Gorilla’ a “selfish narcissist” in an absolutely brutal tirade.
It began: “I’m so bored of Boris Johnson I could scream
“It’s hot. I’m like a boiling kettle – ejecting steam
“I’m just so bored of Boris Johnson and his life
“I know more about him than I do about my wife.”
Watch the clip in full below:
Related: New political party fronted by Johnson, Rees-Mogg and Dorries on the cards