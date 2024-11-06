Did you know revenue generated in India’s laptops segment is $2.4 billion this year?

So says Statista, which adds that the market is on pace to grow at a 7.67% compound annual growth rate from this year to 2029. The research firm adds that India’s laptop segment is experiencing massive growth because of the demand for cost-effective devices in a tech-savvy population.

Whether you need a new laptop for pleasure or work, it’s important to know what to look for. The worst thing you can do is buy a machine and end up with buyer’s remorse if it doesn’t adequately meet your needs. You can avoid this aggravating problem if you choose wisely.

1. Failing to Consider Battery Life

Depending on the manufacturer, a laptop battery can last from a couple of hours to 12 hours or so. The question is: How important is battery life to you? If you work from a home office, battery life might not be a deal breaker since you can plug the adapter into the electrical outlet.

If you work remotely but like to be mobile — like working in coffee shops or on the patio deck — battery life will be of greater importance.

Where you live will also factor into the importance of battery life. Unfortunately, power outages aren’t uncommon in India. Statista, for instance, shows that almost six in 10 households — 57% — experience up to a couple of hours of power outages daily. And some households experience longer periods every day without power. In such scenarios, laptops with long battery life matter.

2. Failing to Consider Operating System

You must also consider the operating system. Mac OS, Windows, and Chrome are three of the most popular.

One reason to avoid a used machine is that the operating system might be too old. That could mean it’s no longer supported by the manufacturer, which can be problematic if you don’t get security updates. An older operating system may also be incapable of supporting software you want. So, find the right operating system for your needs and ensure it’s current.

3. Failing to Set a Budget

It’s also essential to set a budget. But it must be a realistic one. Don’t just think up a number and try to find a machine within that budget. Research the price ranges for laptops that fit your needs. That’s the only way to make an informed decision about how much to spend.

4. Failing to Consider the Size

When looking for the right laptop, you must also consider the size. It’s not just about the size of the screen — as vital as that is. You should also consider the size of the keyboard. If the laptop is for work, a smaller keyboard might be cumbersome. It depends on what works for you.

You should also reflect on size if you will be traveling with your laptop. If it’s too big, heavy, or bulky, it might feel like transporting a desktop computer.

5. Failing to Consider the Screen Quality

Yet another thing to consider is the screen quality. When buying a laptop, ensure it has a screen display of no less than 1920×1080. Again, that’s the bare minimum. You’ll be better off, however, with 2560×1440.

If in doubt, head to a laptop retailer to see some machines up close and personal. You can check out the displays of various computers, talk to staff, and find the right one for you.

If you need a laptop for personal use, work, or gaming, ensure you don’t make any of these mistakes. Buyer’s remorse isn’t just stressful — it’s also expensive.