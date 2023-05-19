A National Conservatism conference delegate struggled to stump up more than one measly Brexit benefit some three years on from Britain’s official split from the European Union.

The messy divorce has become to be regarded as an absolute failure by all and sundry – not least one of the main advocates in Nigel Farage.

But while some still hang on to the hope that it will all work out well in the end, finding the illusive benefits is becoming increasingly tricky.

Speaking to Times Radio reporters at the National Conservatism conference, one man pointed to a New Zealand flag he’d spotted in Sainsbury’s, saying it shows we have a better trading relationship with the Pacific island nation (we traded with them before, too, FYI).

Pressed on other benefits, however, he seemed to come up short.

Watch the clip in full below:

Congratulations to this man, who’s just been officially recognised by the Guinness World Records for the longest pause of all time while trying to think of some Brexit benefits. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/uYJN6ZTsen — Moog (@a_toots) May 18, 2023

