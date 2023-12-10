On a rather spicy edition of Have I Got News For You, Boris Johnson was eviscerated for his performance at the COVID Inquiry this week. Not only did Ian Hislop get stuck into him, but host Naga Munchetty also slipped in some rather brazen jibes.

Boris Johnson endures torrid time at COVID Inquiry

Deliberate deflections and non-sensical explanations formed the basis of Johnson’s defence. Hugo Keith KC stuck to a tricky line of questioning, on subjects ranging from Johnson’s missing WhatsApps, to his conduct during Partygate.

Boris Johnson did offer an apology to families of the bereaved, but his platitudes were not warmly welcomed. The ex-PM also stood by Matt Hancock, saying that his Health Secretary at the time was ‘intellectually able’ to cope with the demands placed on him.

Have I Got News For You rips into BoJo

Alas, few people have found sympathy for Boris. And Naga Munchetty was also keen to stick the boot in. The BBC Breakfast host slammed the ex-PM for arguing that the ‘abusive language’ used between him and his colleagues on WhatsApp was ‘part of a creative process’.

The host tested this theory out, drawing applause from the crowd – and criticism online…

“Boris Johnson gave evidence at the COVID Inquiry this week, talking about aggressive WhatsApp messages between his advisers and the civil service. Boris Johnson told the inquiry that, ‘abusive message are part of the creative process’.”

“I’m buying into this. OK, so Boris, you’re a useless tosser – make of that what you will!” | Naga Munchetty

Was Naga Munchetty right to brand Boris Johnson a ‘useless tosser’?

Michael Swadling, a local campaigner for Vote Leave and political activist, has since questioned how Munchetty can continue as an impartial reporter for the BBC. Her comments have upset a vocal selection of viewers, with some even calling on her to resign.

In context, the remarks were merely a lampoon of Boris Johnson’s defence of foul language. Though close to the bone, the observation only serves to use BoJo’s own defence against him. Either way, Munchetty’s gag has certainly divided opinion.