Nadhim Zahawi made the rookie mistake of sporting a badge displaying the letters ‘TL’ on his Sunday broadcast round – and was ruthlessly mocked for it online.
Speaking to Sky News, the education minister wore the badge on his lapel as he fielded questions from Sophy Ridge.
Quizzed about the badge earlier this year, Zahawi revealed it stands for T-Levels: new courses which follow GCSEs, offering students a mixture of classroom learning and “on-the-job” experience.
All of which is very commendable. But that didn’t stop folk on the internet coming up with other ideas about what the badge could stand for.
Here’s what some of Twitter’s brightest minds came up with.
Brutal.
Related: Tax us more to spare the poor, millionaires beg Sunak