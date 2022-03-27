Nadhim Zahawi made the rookie mistake of sporting a badge displaying the letters ‘TL’ on his Sunday broadcast round – and was ruthlessly mocked for it online.

Speaking to Sky News, the education minister wore the badge on his lapel as he fielded questions from Sophy Ridge.

Quizzed about the badge earlier this year, Zahawi revealed it stands for T-Levels: new courses which follow GCSEs, offering students a mixture of classroom learning and “on-the-job” experience.

All of which is very commendable. But that didn’t stop folk on the internet coming up with other ideas about what the badge could stand for.

Here’s what some of Twitter’s brightest minds came up with.

Thanks ⁦@sophieraworth⁩ for getting him to wear his Tory liar badge, this morning pic.twitter.com/ASom7EpAeU — Baron Mazzashow 💙 (@Marc_Hadley) March 27, 2022

New badge? What does this one mean? Tory Liar? pic.twitter.com/zgUqLjEJpt — Hugh Mussbejokin (@HughMussbejokin) March 27, 2022

Does that badge stand for Tory Liar? #ToryLiar pic.twitter.com/eRKhk8caxM — Big Jock (@jockmcleod53) March 27, 2022

I see Zahawi is wearing his Tory Liar lapel badge again. pic.twitter.com/x6VTPHC6Z7 — LadyFluffyOrca GBRLDM #FBPE#Boycottpalmoil 🌻🇪🇺 (@weaniejeanie53) March 27, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi is wearing his Tory Liar badge but has forgotten his Ukraine badge.

How will we cope without badges telling us what to do?#SundayMorning — Sir Ziggy (for services to eating guinea pig shit) (@Karenlovecheese) March 27, 2022

#SundayMorning At least they now wear Tory Liar badges to warn you. Meanwhile Sophie goes soft, doesn’t interrupt or hold him to account for the worst cost of living crisis in a lifetime. 😡 pic.twitter.com/iqoFHJbqDv — Tim Worrall (@Timworrall) March 27, 2022

Brutal.

