A tweet posted by Nadhim Zahawi has sparked outrage on social media.

The former government minister, who co-founded market research firm YouGov, took to social media to complain about seeing a homeless person in the well-to-do London neighbourhood of Mayfair.

Zahawi has been out of politics since he stood down as an MP ahead of the General Election.

During his time in government, he served in several ministerial roles, including for a short time as the chancellor of the exchequer.

He was sacked after it was revealed that he had breached the Ministerial Code by failing to disclose that he was being investigated by HM Revenue and Customs while he served in that role under Boris Johnson.

And it looks like life outside of politics is proving to be no less controversial for Zahawi, who has found himself in hot water after tweeting about homelessness “now being in Mayfair”.

The up-market London borough is home to some of the richest people in the capital who are attracted by its fancy hotels, restaurants and bars.

But god forbid anyone was sleeping rough there!

