Deborah Meaden tore into Nadhim Zahawi after he complained about seeing a homeless person in Mayfair.

The former government minister, who co-founded market research firm YouGov, stood down as an MP ahead of the 2024 general election after a turbulent career in politics.

He was sacked as the Conservative Party chairman after it was revealed that he had breached the Ministerial Code by failing to disclose that he was being investigated by HM Revenue and Customs while he served in his previous position as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson.

Commenting at the time, Robert Peston said there has “rarely been such a comprehensive breach of the code of ministerial conduct”, adding that it will be “very hard for Zahawi to come back from this”.

The ITV man’s predictions turned out to be correct, with Zahawi fading into the political wilderness before stepping down as an MP in May 2024 to enjoy the quiet life.

But he has found himself in hot water after tweeting about homelessness “now being in Mayfair”.

The up-scale London borough is home to some of the richest people in the capital who are attracted by its fancy hotels, restaurants and bars. But god forbid there was anyone sleeping rough there!

Surely not MAYFAIR I mean, what a nerve… 🙄and how deeply upsetting for the wealthy residents.. surely they could go and be homeless somewhere else ( sarcasm emoji). Just out of interest did you help them? https://t.co/BwQi9xvS8F — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) September 3, 2024

Related: Lee Anderson asking Rayner to define Islamophobia prompts magnificent response