The Ivy Collection is an interesting thing. I am essentially a fan – sure, it has diminished the exclusivity of the original, but that had to an extent already happened. But what it has done is to take the fun, the glamour and the properly made cocktails and spread the fun around the country and in doing so upped the game immeasurably on the otherwise pretty dreadful restaurant chains that pre-dominate outside of W1 (yes I am thinking of Cote and such like). One thing The Ivy Collection restaurants offer is some fun, glamour and occasion, from Harrogate to Cheltenham. So, on balance I am a fan, because in hard-ish times like now, we can all use a bit of luxury to cheer ourselves up… and these guys know about luxury.

Luxury in 2026 is no longer about high price tags or exclusivity, but about how experiences make us feel, according to new research released by The Ivy Collection, which in a nationwide study of UK adults reveals that modern luxury is now defined by quality time with loved ones, shared experiences and affordable treats, rather than extravagance. In a suitably symbiotic move,The Ivy announced the expansion of its iconic 1917 two-course set menu for just £19.17 – and available now.

While the majority of Brits see dining out at a restaurant as a special treat they enjoy occasionally (44%), a number of people feel that luxuries, such as dining out, should feel special but still feel affordable (30%) and therefore a more attainable experience. When asked what price point feels like an affordable luxury for a restaurant meal, nearly half of Brits (49%) said £30 or less, reinforcing the growing demand for high-quality dining experiences at accessible prices.

In response to this shift, The Ivy is expanding its much-loved 1917 two-course set menu, priced at £19.17, celebrating the year the first Ivy restaurant opened in London. Available across The Ivy Collection, the menu now has an additional two dishes per course, offering a curated selection of seasonal dishes that combine classic Ivy style with contemporary flavours – delivering what diners increasingly want: elevated luxury at an everyday price.

Perfectly comforting for winter, starters include a warming French Onion Soup, topped with gratinated cheese croutons and parsley and a luxurious Duck Liver Parfait with caramelised hazelnuts, apricot and apple chutney, served with toasted brioche. Other options among the starters are Robata Grilled Chicken Skewers with a creamy bang bang peanut sauce, sesame, coconut, lime and coriander, a vibrant Tamarind Beetroot and Endive Salad and Salt and Pepper Calamari with a sesame and gochujang glaze and an Asian slaw.

Stars of the mains include The Ivy Classic Shepherd’s Pie, made with slow-braised lamb and beef, topped with cheddar mash and served with a rich rosemary and red wine sauce, a Pan-fried Aegean Sea Bream with shaved fennel, Granny Smith apples, chives and white wine velouté and a rich and creamy Foraged Wild Mushroom and Truffle Linguine. For a £4.95 supplement, guests can also opt for the Minute Steak, accompanied by a rich peppercorn sauce, crispy onions and triple cooked chips.

Guests needn’t stop there, as for an additional £4.95 there are a selection of delectable desserts, including a Flambéed Crème Brûlée and Sticky Toffee Pudding. For a £2.95 supplement, guests can enjoy in the iconic Ivy Chocolate Bombe with vanilla ice cream, honeycomb and hot caramel sauce.

Mark Askew, Group Executive Chef for The Ivy Collection said: “It’s clear from our research that luxury today is about connection, comfort and quality – not cost. Our 1917 menu is about making everyday luxuries more accessible, whether that’s a midweek lunch, a spontaneous dinner or time spent catching up with loved ones. At just £19.17, it is the perfect antidote to the winter blues, giving guests an opportunity to continue enjoying life’s small luxuries, even when budgets are feeling stretched after Christmas.”

Fundamentally, in a time when the economic sitatuation is, ahem, somewhat challenging, this seems to me to be a very good offer indeed.

The Ivy Collection