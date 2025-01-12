This would certainly be a fly in the ointment for a number of the UK’s high-profile MPs, and the Labour Leader in the House of Commons has promised to clamp-down on more loopholes that allow elected politicians to make a crust elsewhere.

The end of the celebrity MP? Labour set to expand second-job crackdowns

At the start of the new government’s term, Labour officials moved swiftly to prevent MPs from receiving income in exchange for providing advice on public policy, or guidance on how parliament works. They are now looking to go one step further.

Lucy Powell has confirmed that she will escalate the debate further this week, by presenting her latest proposals to the Standards Committee. One particular income source Powell wants to look at includes media work – which is a well-known money spinner.

MPs could be prevented from taking huge salaries outside of Parliament

The likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nigel Farage, and Lee Anderson have both received six-figure sums for their work on GB News. Labour’s David Lammy also earned a similar amount from hosting his LBC show.

This has led to questions of due impartiality being raised, and these gigs allow elected representatives to more than double their yearly salaries of £91,000 from working in Parliament. But, according to Manchester Central’s Labour MP, change is afoot.

How Labour could call time on cushy TV and radio gigs

Powell is set to outline an expansion to Labour’s initial crackdown in the next few days, stating on X/Twitter that the policy aligns with the party’s promise to ‘put politics back in service of the people’.

“Labour were elected to put politics back in service of the public. We took swift action to close loopholes to limit MPs outside earnings. I’m looking forward to discuss taking this further this week when I speak to the Standards Committee.” | Lucy Powell