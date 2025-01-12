Dominic Cummings is reported to be advising Elon Musk on how to undermine prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

According to front-page reports in the Daily Mail, the former Vote Leave figure and former aide to Boris Johnson has entered an unlikely alliance with the World’s richest man.

After appealing to X users to post “more positive” content in the New Year, Musk has launched a series of attacks aimed at the Labour government.

He described Britain’s safeguarding minister Jess Phillips as “a witch” and a supporter of “genocidal rape abusers”, saying she belongs in prison, and claimed Starmer was “deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes”.

Cummings, who infamously fell from grace after being diagnosed with covid-19 in 2020 and driving to Barnard Castle to “test his eyesight”, has been equally scathing of Starmer in recent weeks, calling the PM “evil” on X and promoting a petition to have him removed from power.

He, like Musk, has also backed the far-right figurehead Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – who is also known as Tommy Robinson.

Commenting on a hook-up between Cummings and Musk, an ally of the Tesla billionaire is quoted as saying: “It is 100 per cent true they are talking about smaller government and the end of the traditional party system.

“It’s not just Elon – Dom is in constant contact with major Silicon Valley figures, who are becoming increasingly ‘anti-woke’.”

As Tim Walker puts it on X, it’s a “match made in hell”.

A match made in hell.

