Well, you thought if anyone would be a fan of rigorous border controls, Arron Banks would top of the list. However, the millionaire Brexit-backer has been left spitting feathers this week – after his visa to enter the US was blocked.

Why was Arron Banks blocked from entering the US?

The timing couldn’t have been much worse for the self-styled ‘bad boy’ of the Vote Leave campaign. He’s due to host a very lavish celebration for returning President Donald Trump in Washington, with ‘shadow president’ Elon Musk also on the guestlist.

Reform leader Nigel Farage and billionaire donor Nick Candy are also due to make an appearance. However, neither Mr. Banks nor his business partner Andy Wigmore can make the event they sank over £150,000 in to.

Arron Banks launches tirade over visa saga

The electronic entry permit to the US, known as an ESTA, was initially meant to be cleared within six days, and sent over to Banks another three days later. However, as per the times, he was then informed that the process would take ‘up to 21 days’.

US officials state that this is down to a ‘large volume of applications’ taking up time and resources. Arron Banks, though, is not convinced. He now insists that the decision is a ‘political one’, telling The Times that the outgoing administration is to blame.

“The Biden administration weaponised corrupt lawfare, politics and the dying fake media… The deep state in the US needs sorting. You can cross the Rio Grande as a cartel member, rapist or murderer but you had better not be a Trump supporter!” | Arron Banks

Nigel Farage lashes out at US border control

Nigel Farage has also been left unimpressed by the decision, and took to X/Twitter to declare his indignance to the decision. He praised Banks as a ‘good man’, and a ‘friend of America’, while also labelling the developments as ‘astonishing’.