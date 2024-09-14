There’s a strong possibility that this billboard represents the most active presence Nigel Farage has had in Clacton since he was elected as their MP back in July. The Reform leader, who has been jet-setting frequently over the last two months, won’t like what he is seeing here.

Led By Donkeys expose Nigel Farage

The campaign group Led By Donkeys, who recently skewered the former UKIP leader by revealing an “I Love Nigel” banner with Vladimir Putin’s face on it at one of his campaign events, have again took aim at the right-wing firebrand.

This time, their billboard stunt details just how much money Nigel Farage has made during his first month in office, from his other sources of income. Some of his more lucrative gigs include speaking engagements, and of course, a prime-time slot on GB News.

New billboard in Clacton. We’ve booked this one for six months and will update it every time the new Register of Members' Interests is published. pic.twitter.com/kNHHZuW8g5 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 13, 2024

How much money does Nigel Farage make from his second jobs?

The LBD team calculated that Mr. Farage earned £132,713 from 4 July to 4 August, on top of his monthly salary as an MP. The figures are stark, especially when one considers how little time he has spent within his constituency so far.

Some locals have already complained about how difficult it has been to contact their MP. It has also been claimed the Reform candidate is yet to fully open his constituency office. This weekend, Farage has been speaking in Chicago – racking up another engagement stateside.

Will residents of Clacton get their MP back?

Clacton’s MP is projected to make around £1.5 million in the next year from his second-job earnings. However, a ban on MPs taking on work outside of their Parliamentary remit is being discussed by Labour officials – which would certainly leave Nigel out of pocket.

Parliament was in recess over the summer, and Farage’s supporters have been keen to stress that he remains committed to the area. He has also stated that he will be buying a home and living in Clacton, within the next few months. Maybe then, voters will get their money’s worth.