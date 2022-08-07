MP Rosie Holt: “As Prime Minister I’ll make sure ALL children have both their socks” 🤣🤣Killing me with laughter! Love @RosieisaHolt ❤️ She’s brilliant 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8EMsdgYi8q

“Often Scotland gets ignored and it’s hard for them because Nicola Sturgeon is quite attention seeking so I’m here to get my own bit of attention”, she said.

Pledging to make sure “all children have both their socks” the comedian imitated Liz Truss’s comments about first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who she called “attention seeking”.

Rosie Holt took her leadership campaign to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this weekend.

