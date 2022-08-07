Rishi Sunak bragging about working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns has divided Tory figures, with Labour labelling it as “scandalous”.

The Tory leadership hopeful told party members that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.

The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video footage revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.

In the video, Mr Sunak told Tory supporters: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve because we inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas and that needed to be undone.

“I started the work of undoing that.”

Leicester has deep child poverty & hardship.



Our council has seen big cuts under the Tories.



Health service funding formula altered to disadvantage deprived areas.



Now @RishiSunak admits he rigged the system.



In Leicester we want our fair share back.

pic.twitter.com/DI39egfML4 — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) August 5, 2022

The former chancellor has been dubbed the “reverse Robin Hood” following the comments.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

The problem is what you really believe in is fixing the rules of take money out of deprived urban areas so you can give it to wealthy Tory shires.



Whether Reverse Robin Hood Rishi or Levelling Down Liz, all they have to offer is more of the same. https://t.co/qdE5Cf3zQh — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) August 5, 2022

I can’t get enough of this. He’s like a reverse Robin Hood. Taking from the have-nots to give the wealthy more places to sit outside Pret A Manger.



It doesn’t surprise me, it’s just fantastic that he’s just come out and said it. pic.twitter.com/pCJwUUaTHk — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) August 5, 2022

I tweeted the other day that I thought @RishiSunak plans to deradicalise people who are critical of Britain had to be from a parody account. BUT THIS????? THIS!!!!!!!!????

It’s the Robin-Hood-in-reverse principle….. https://t.co/VG8t8I5FfO — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) August 5, 2022

Rishi the Reverse Robin Hood.



Robbing from the Poor to give to the Rich – a long and proud Tory tradition. pic.twitter.com/1OLqJioa4q — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) August 6, 2022

