A poverty campaigner has spoken out about the struggles facing poor people in Britain.
Wayne Green said the poor are becoming “disenfranchised from society” in a powerful interview on Sky News.
He said there is “nothing more he can physically do” as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies.
It follows warnings from former prime minister Gordon Brown that up to 35 million people in the UK – almost half the population – could be under threat of fuel poverty in October.
Mr Brown said if an agreement was not drawn up by Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss then “parliament should be recalled to force them to do so”.
