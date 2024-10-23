Angela Rayner welcomed Oliver Dowden to his new position of deputy leader of the opposition at Prime Minister’s Questions before taking first blood in their maiden duel at the Despatch box.

The deputy PM skewered Dowden over the Tories’ record in government as the tense exchange kicked off.

Her opposite number asked for her definition of working people, to which she smiled and said:

“First of all, let me start by welcoming (Sir Oliver) to his new place. Today’s our first exchange since he pushed for a July general election.”

She added: “And the definition of working people are people that the Tory Party have failed for the last 14 years.”

Boom!

Oliver Dowden: what's her definition of working people?



Angela Rayner: "The definition of working people are the people that the Tory Party has failed for the last 14 years."#PMQs pic.twitter.com/jzwDsaSYhX — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 23, 2024

