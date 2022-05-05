Jacob Rees-Mogg was snapped bundling his four kids into a vintage Bentley this week in a moment that is almost too perfect to be true.

The Brexit opportunities minister piled his wife, Helena de Chair, and three of his children into the back of the car, while his eldest son, affectionately known as “mini-Mogg”, rode shotgun.

The Rees-Mogg family had been out watching Downton Abbey at the flicks, with onlookers claiming the Tory MP even stood to salute God Save The King during the 11am show at Hengrove Cineworld, in Bristol.

After leaving by a side door, Mogg, 52, piled his wife, Helena de Chair, 45, and three of his kids into the back of the grey £20,000 1968 T-Series before heading home.

Jacob Rees-Mogg piles four kids into vintage Bentley – with wife in the backhttps://t.co/6prydw36ob pic.twitter.com/d2CMP9SYEY — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) May 3, 2022

The most Rees-Mogg thing that could ever happen. It would be impossible to out Rees-Mogg this. pic.twitter.com/Kz4dx0OPcx — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 4, 2022

Downton Abbey: A New Era was released in cinemas on 29th April, with the Crawley family going on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

Watch the trailer below:

