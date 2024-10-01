Sir Keir Starmer’s bumpy start as prime minister has put a major dent in his party’s approval ratings.

A survey by think tank More in Common shows the Labour Government is already less liked than the previous Tory one, despite taking power less than three months ago.

The poll of 2,080 adults showed that 31 per cent preferred Sunak’s government, while 29 per cent preferred the current one.

The Prime Minister’s net approval rating with More in Common has also now fallen to minus 27 per cent, down 38 points from when Labour took office.

Hard to put into words how badly Starmer has screwed up. https://t.co/kwTpMD2l4G — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 30, 2024

It comes after a rocky start to Sir Keir’s time in Downing Street amid a series of rows over clothing donations by Lord Alli, a millionaire Labour peer, and cuts to winter fuel payments.

Rosie Duffield also made a high-profile exit from the party, accusing Starmer’s team of caring “more about greed and power than making a difference”.

In her resignation letter, published by the Sunday Times, the Canterbury MP lambasted the prime minister for accepting gifts worth tens of thousands of pounds while scrapping the winter fuel payment and keeping the two-child benefit cap.

Duffield said Labour voters and MPs are being “exploited” and “taken for granted” by the Labour administration, saying she is “disappointed” at what the party has become.

