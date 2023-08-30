More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Some 300 people made the journey in five boats on Tuesday, according to Government figures, suggesting an average of around 60 people per boat.

This takes the provisional total for 2023 to date to 20,101, PA news agency analysis of the Home Office data shows.

Groups of people were pictured arrived in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Pictures of some of Tuesday’s arrivals showed a dinghy packed with men and boys, some without lifejackets, perched on the sides while their legs dangled in the water.

It comes as Rishi Sunak said he wants people to “have confidence” in his plan to curb Channel crossings.

The Prime Minister said the number of migrants making the journey was lower than last year and this showed his plan to “stop the boats” was “working”.

