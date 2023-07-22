We don’t know what they are so worried about. After all, Rishi Sunak said he was ‘100% on it’. The Prime Minister also told us all to ‘hold our nerve’ over the current cost of living crisis. So why are these Tory MPs getting so jittery about their mortgages all of a sudden?

Tories sow, but are now worried about what they will reap

Well, it’s likely that scores and scores of these politicians are now being confronted by the reality the rest of us are facing. Basic essentials cost more, our food bills have reached new heights, and mortgage rates have gone through the roof.

Following a bruising set of by-election results this week, it now seems that there is a genuine fear for the future amongst MPs from the ruling party. With a General Election on the horizon in 2024, the latest polls are a grim read for the Tories.

‘Tory MPs fear for mortgages, looking for other work’

Labour lead by 15 to 25 points in almost all major surveys. The Lib Dems are also capitalising on Conservative chaos, after claiming crucial seats in recently-vacated constituencies. An electoral wipeout awaits Sunak and his colleagues – some of whom are anticipating the worst:

Speaking to iNews this weekend, one party insider revealed that the nerves are jangling:

“Colleagues are worried. I know many have been looking at other job opportunities for a while now. They’ve got families and mortgages. I think Rishi can still win the election, but the odds are getting longer.”

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has mocked Sunak for encouraging Brits to hold their nerve, and instead implored him and his party to take responsibility for their failures. She also explained how Labour plans ease the mortgage crisis currently engulfing UK homeowners.

“Nobody thinks Rishi Sunak is in touch with the public. Not enough houses are being built. Labour would bring back house-building targets, reform planning rules, and introduce the Private Renters Charter. We’d also ensure the Mortgage Charter is enforced.” | Rachel Reeves