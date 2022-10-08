Rail passengers are set for more travel chaos as only around 20 per cent of normal train services will run on Saturday due to another strike by union members.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will walk out in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Around half of the network will be closed all day and trains will operate only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Passengers are being urged to “only travel by train if absolutely necessary on Saturday”.

Services will start later than normal on Sunday morning as workers return to duties.

“Unshackle the train operators”

Ahead of the industrial action, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch wrote to Transport Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan, urging her to “unshackle” the railway companies and allow them to reach a settlement with the rail unions.

Mr Lynch wrote: “I am writing following your comments at the Conservative Party Conference last weekend in which you said that there is a ‘deal to be done’ between the rail unions and train companies in relation to the ongoing industrial disputes.

“I am also hopeful that a negotiated settlement between the RMT and the employers can be reached.

“However, for this to be achieved, your Government must unshackle the train operators who currently take their mandate directly from yourself.”

"It's two faces to the same clock and what we need is a consistent message

from the government."@RMTunion Mick Lynch talking about the lack of coherency from the government over #railstrikes #SupportRailWorkers pic.twitter.com/qGowUPwWIw — RMT (@RMTunion) October 8, 2022

GB News

The RMT man was confronted about this salary on GB News.

As usual, he was firing on all cylinders:

I sense it could be a hard day for the media if they keep asking the same tired old questions.

Mick Lynch on top form today!#SupportRailWorkers pic.twitter.com/TOIUPgJwjy — RMT (@RMTunion) October 8, 2022

