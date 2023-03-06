Plans to render as inadmissible asylum claims from those who travel to the UK on small boats will leave thousands “permanently in limbo”, the Government has been warned as it prepares to unveil new legislation.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to publish long-promised legislation as soon as Tuesday that would make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday vowed to put an end to “immoral” illegal migration, while Braverman said “enough is enough”.

Details are still scarce on the legislation, but critics have already questioned both the legality and effectiveness of such a plan, while Labour has accused the Conservatives of recycling old promises.

The legislation would see a duty placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

Arrivals will also be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

But pressed on how legitimate asylum seekers would secure refuge in Britain, Tory minister Michelle Donelan came up short on BBC Breakfast this morning.

Watch her tense interview with Sally Nugent below:

Related: Reactions as Boris Johnson nominates his father for a knighthood