Downing Street has not refuted claims that Boris Johnson spoke with aides about getting wife Carrie Johnson two top jobs while prime minister.
Johnson discussed environmental roles for his wife in autumn 2020, either for the Cop26 summit or with the Royal Family, sources told the Daily Mirror.
The latest claim followed reports Johnson tried to hire her as his chief of staff when he was Foreign Secretary in 2018.
So step forward Michael Fabricant to make a messy affair a total farce, a bit like his hair.
He wrote: “Boris enquired whether a highly qualified person, his wife Carrie, could be Chief of Staff at the FCDO as she had held a similar post elsewhere. He was told No. So she wasn’t appointed. Errrrrr. That’s it.”
Reaction
People were quick to jump on his comment:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Related: Michael Fabricant claims partygate is all ok because of something his French friends told him