Downing Street has not refuted claims that Boris Johnson spoke with aides about getting wife Carrie Johnson two top jobs while prime minister.

Johnson discussed environmental roles for his wife in autumn 2020, either for the Cop26 summit or with the Royal Family, sources told the Daily Mirror.

The latest claim followed reports Johnson tried to hire her as his chief of staff when he was Foreign Secretary in 2018.

So step forward Michael Fabricant to make a messy affair a total farce, a bit like his hair.

He wrote: “Boris enquired whether a highly qualified person, his wife Carrie, could be Chief of Staff at the FCDO as she had held a similar post elsewhere. He was told No. So she wasn’t appointed. Errrrrr. That’s it.”

Reaction

People were quick to jump on his comment:

Such a non-story that Johnson phoned in from Ukraine to dramatically pull it… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 21, 2022

Michael:



1. She wasn’t his wife at the time; they were in a clandestine relationship



2. His wife at the time (Marina Wheeler) was undergoing treatment for cancer



3. Johnson’s aides were so concerned they threatened to resign



4. You’ve just confirmed a story the Times spiked — Reality Bites (@DanRealityBites) June 21, 2022

Thanks for confirming the story Mr Fabricant. By the way he had a different wife at that time, but thanks anyway. https://t.co/K6N1E2TOVp — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) June 21, 2022

1. His mistress, not his wife.

2. Staff intervened, he did not ask for advice

3. He was caught on the job in the House of Commons

4. He phoned in from Ukraine of all places to block the story



So your tweet is incorrect at best Michael. — Alan Lamb (@IIIILamboIIII) June 21, 2022

•She wasn't his wife. His wife was the one in hospital with cancer.

•She wasn't highly qualified.

•It was clearly more than an innocent "inquiry".



But apart from that, top job, Accuracy Man. — Anti-Bullshit Alien (@LennieMerrick1) June 21, 2022

Thank god for Michael Fabricant. His sole purpose is to serves as a constant reminder of just how hard and far the Conservative Party have fallen. 👇 pic.twitter.com/7JGoOzD7Yn — Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) June 21, 2022

Except she wasn't his wife at the time was she??? He was cheating on his wife who was dying of cancer at the time – with guess who? That's right – the said #PrincessNutNuts@Mike_Fabricant do you really think the rest of us are as stupid and gullible as the average Tory MP? https://t.co/AKozKCJZOV — FibbyMcFibFace #RejointheEU (@FibbyMcFibFace) June 21, 2022

