Robert Jenrick was left squirming after a previous quote he made about Nigel Farage was put to him live on air.

The Newark MP, who defected to Reform from the Conservatives earlier this year, appeared on Robert Peston’s ITV programme on Wednesday evening, alongside Tory peer Ruth Davidson.

During the broadcast, Davidson decided to read a quote out to Jenrick that he had made in the past about his now-party leader Farage.

The quote was: “I like Nigel, I think he’s a good bloke to go to the pub with but I’m not so sure I want him running my kids school or looking after our hospital.”

“But you want him running other people’s kids’ schools,” she asked Jenrick.

As Davidson read the quote out, Jenrick seemed to take a big old gulp as he sat in silence.

Sharing the clip on social media, one person joked that Jenrick took a “gulp that can be seen from out of space.”

Tory peer Ruth Davidson reads a quote from Robert Jenrick: “I like Nigel. I think he’s a good bloke to go to the pub with but I’m not so sure I want him running my kids school or looking after our hospital”



Jenrick’s previous comments about Farage and Reform have made for some awkward reading.

When he was part of the Conservatives, Jenrick made no secret of his dislike for Reform, with Farage returning the favour on several occasions.

This week it emerged that in just months before his defection, Jenrick had wanted to “destroy” Reform’s Zia Yusuf.