How did the tory government do this week? Well if this thread is anything to go by, not very well! Russ Jones has put together another of his week in Tory threads and it is brutal.

It comes as it is not possible to “completely nullify” the pressures on energy prices, a Cabinet minister has said, as demonstrators gather across the country over the cost-of-living crisis.

But Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the Government is “looking… across the board at what we’re doing with the public’s money”, and will “put in the support that we can, as and when we can” to ease the sting of rising prices.

The People’s Assembly said it expects thousands of protesters to take to the streets in dozens of locations throughout the UK to highlight those suffering “real hardships” due to the combination of a hike in fuel and food costs, inflation and low pay.

Anyway buckle up and have a read…

Thread

1.

This edition of #TheWeekInTory falls on April Fool’s Day, and there’s an obvious temptation to slip a fib into this.



I didn’t.



So if you feel fooled, it’s only cos some of you voted for these gibbering apes.



Anyway, here we go, with the longest, stupidest one yet… 🧵 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

2.

1. Grant Shapps (who has more identities than Jason Bourne, somebody else people would travel halfway round the world to punch) was ooooh, livid about P&O, and demanded workers be reinstated



2. He tweeted “P&O Ferries has ripped up 800 workers’ rights and hung them out to dry” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

3.

3. P&O's owners pointed out that they’d told Shapps they were going to do this a year ago, and he’d implicitly given them the go-ahead for the sackings, telling them “you will need to make commercial decisions” that are best for P&O — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

4.

4. Boris Johnson told parliament P&O had broken the law – and he hates that kind of thing – so “We will take them to court to defend British workers”



5. This week the govt dropped plans to take P&O to court, leading experts to say “it looks like they've got away with it” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

5.

6. Last month's relaxation of public health measures has been so successful that this week Covid infections reached a record high, and hospitalisations of older people are 15% up on the last Omicron peak



7. So obviously, from today free Covid testing has been scrapped too — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

6.

8. And funding for tracking Covid has been axed, cos if you don’t look, it isn’t really happening



9. When presented with the option of reintroducing basic public health measures, the health secretary instead went with advising primary school children to “socialise a bit less” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

7.

10. The “protective ring” thrown around care homes was breached (again) as the cost of tests for visitors rises to £73 per month, and becomes voluntary



11. And then, to thank health staff for their work, sacrifices and avoidable deaths, Sajid Javid scrapped their free parking — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

8.

12. So sad news for the NHS, but fabulous news for Tory peer Michelle Mone



13. She was reported to have directly lobbied govt ministers to place orders for PPE from a company she was secretly involved in, via a tax haven – cos you wouldn't wanna pay tax on your profiteering — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

9.

14. The Mone-adjacent company bought PPE for £46m, then sold it to the govt at 3x the price, and pocketed the difference



15. And the PPE was never used cos it failed inspections



16. And it looks the PPE was somehow – surely by accident – issued with fake approval certificates — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

10.

17. And the entire thing had been negotiated between Mone and ministers using private email accounts, so there would be no papertrail



18. Govt guidelines forbid the use of private emails for govt business. But they also forbid illegal profiteering, and look where that got us — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

11.

19. Rosa Klebb tribute act Priti Patel didn't want to miss out, so made a “flagrant breach” of ministerial code by intervening to get a PPE contract for a company represented by her friend and former advisor



20. Startled turbot Michael Gove was involved in granting the contract — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

12.

21. That company’s profits jumped from £38m to £166m



22. After the last lobbying scandal – and I know it’s hard to keep track – the PM said he would “crack down” on the practice, and put a cap on MPs earnings from second jobs



23. This week he quietly scrapped those promises — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

13.

24. And so ex-social care minister Caroline Dineage immediately took a lucrative second job at a social care business owned by a Tory donor



25. The Met continued their Cosmo-questionnaire-based approach to crimefighting, and issued 20 fines for people involved in PartyGate — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

14.

26. The fines coincided with the opening of the Covid Memorial wall, and also with the day Tory MPs chose to throw a jolly party for themselves, what larks



27. Tories entered the shindig via a line of mourners from Covid deaths, and not one Tory MP looked at them. Not one — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

15.

28. Follicular fire-hazard Michael Fabricant, having experienced this, was moved to tweet his outrage – not about the flatly ignored mourners, but about the wine at the party being merely a “passable” House Merlot, and not up to his usual standards — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

16.

29. On the way in he said “We’re going to have a lot of fun”



30. On the way out, clearly briefed by somebody smarter, such as the animal corpse on his head, he said it “wasn’t a party, just colleagues having dinner and drinks”, which is exactly what they just got fined for — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

17.

31. Months ago, as PartyGate kicked off, Solicitor General Alex Chalk put it in writing that he would resign if there was “a scintilla of a suggestion” anyone had broken the law over Downing St parties



32. Alex Chalk has not resigned as Solicitor General. I know. I’m amazed too — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

18.

33. Boris Johnson suggested the fines simply showed that he was being honest when had told parliament “There was no party and no rules were broken”



34. The ministerial code says “Ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

19.

35. Dominic Raab, the kind of Justice Minister you’d expect to find on Gumtree, admitted laws had been broken



36. Johnson listened politely, then said he would remain “pretty firmly on his position” that no laws were broken



37. And then No 10 said laws had been broken — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

20.

38. But Johnson refused to admit laws were broken



39. To help out, the police said laws had been broken



40. No 10 then had some sort of episode, said “we do not formally accept laws were broken”, and began denying Raab had said laws had been broken. Which he had said. On TV. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

21.

41. No 10 then claimed the PM denying parties wasn't a lie, even though police had fined 20 people for those parties



42. Faced with a paradox hard for any mind to handle, let alone his, Raab said the PM’s bullshit was merely him “telling the truth, to the best of his ability” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

22.

43. And then, in a magisterial challenge to irony, Raab complained we “can’t believe a word that comes out of Putin”



44. So off to the NATO summit, where our world-leading PM, Sir Plankton Churchill, was ignored by everybody, and ending up alone, gazing forlornly at the ground — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

23.

45. The govt boasted it had sanctioned 18 oligarchs, cos we don’t want dodgy Russian money queue-jumping honest visa-applicants



46. 8 of those 18 got into this country via the Tory policy of “golden visas”, using dodgy Russian money queue-jump honest visa-applicants — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

24.

47. Rishi Sunak, the rejected first-draft of an Aardman sidekick who is pretending to be a chancellor, said “I want to make it clear that there is no case for UK business investing in Russia”



48. His family has a £727m stake in Russian business, but he blamed his wife for that — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

25.

49. He said anyone blaming his wife should be ashamed, but at least he hadn't gone all Will Smith on their ass



50. He’ll go slap-happy when he finds out the ministerial code says ministers “must ensure no conflict arises between their public duties and their private interests” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

26.

51. Sunak told MPs he was a “tax-cutting chancellor”, and to prove it he introduced the biggest rise in taxes since the 1950s



52. Energy bills rose 54%, so his brilliant plan for people with terrifying fuel debt was to force them into deeper debt, with a mandatory £200 loan — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

27.

53. He then – and bear in mind he’s supposed to be an expert on this stuff – said just because he was lending money to people who then had to repay it, that didn’t mean it was a loan



54. David Davis – so good they named him once – said Sunak is “making the economy worse” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

28.

55. To celebrate this glowing review, Sunak, who’s primary skill appears to be taking his jacket off, got his official photographer to snap him (jacketless) posing as he filled up his very own Kia Rio



56. Except he’d borrowed the Kia from a supermarket worker — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

29.

57. But he paid for the fuel, bless him, although it wasn’t easy. Footage showed the guy in charge of our nation’s money battling heroically as he got confused between a credit card and a can of coke, while desperately attempting to negotiate a till at a petrol station — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

30.

58. After his wily Kia Rio ploy fell through in about 4 seconds, he told MPs he really drives a “battered old Golf”



59. He seems to have forgotten about the Range Rovers and 3 other luxury cars he owns, some of which he keeps at his modest, man-of-the-people pad in Santa Monica — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

31.

60. He told MPs it was impossible to say whether Brexit had hurt the economy, mainly cos he didn't give a shit, what with him being massively rich



61. Then, seemingly having cleared the cache in his brain, he told MPs it was “always inevitable” that Brexit would hurt the economy — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

32.

62. At the last general election Rishi Sunak had campaigned for a party promising their Brexit would make every person in Britain £993 a year richer



63. It’s made every household £3,600 a year poorer



64. That’s very nearly enough money to fill up a Kia Rio — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

33.

65. Research found the £20 Covid increase in Universal Credit lifted 400k children out of poverty, so naturally Sunak scrapped it



66.And then, in a major shock to those who have been observing his levelling up plans, it was shown his changes to student loans hurt the poor most — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

34.

67. He’s clearly holding his levelling-up-o-meter upside down



68. Economists said his plans leave 1/5 of the UK in poverty



69. He said “I am comfortable with the choices I made”



70.3 hours later, he was reported to be “panicked” into considering throwing his entire plan away — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

35.

71. As previous Tory decisions to scrap green investment added £190 a year to energy bills, an SNP MP asked Johnson in parliament how people in Scotland could afford to heat their homes



72. Johnson – the actual Prime Minister – responded by calling him a fatty. In parliament — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

36.

73. Priti Patel, the Gnome of Sauron, promised a “fairer, more compassionate” Home Office after a report found her dept was cruel, incompetent, and badly managed



74. This week the report’s author said in 2 years since then, Patel had done almost nothing to fix her dept — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

37.

75. Only 8 of 30 recommendations have been even *partly* implemented, and the report said it was "disappointed" 13 times



76. So Patel, stalwart in her adherence to reality, said she was “pleased the report says significant progress has been made” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

38.

77. She also designed a scheme for EU citizens to keep living in the UK, which is so good it means 2 million of them now face deportation



78. A new independent (but Tory) head of Ofcom was announced, responsible for overseeing social media regulation and protecting broadcasting — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

39.

79. He immediately said he wants to privatise Channel 4 and scrap the BBC funding model



80. The man now in charge of regulating social media proudly stated that he’s never used social media, but “is aware of it” because his children told him about TikTok — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

40.

81. He went on to say how much he admired Laurence Fox, that waxy, lurching manifestation of entitlement and stupidity, because “I know his family”, which I think we can all agree is a GREAT reason to support Fox constantly undermining public health in a pandemic — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

41.

82. Nadhim Zahawi, a child’s drawing of pure greed superimposed onto a competitively evil gonad, announced he would force all schools to become academies by 2030



83. This was because “evidence” showed academies “deliver the best possible outcomes” — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

42.

84. The “evidence” actually shows academies perform 23% worse than council-run schools



85. Then Zahawi proudly announced a bold new idea – never tried before, not at any parents’ evenings ever – of getting teachers to tell parents if their kids were doing badly in school. Cool. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

43.

86. Local elections are coming, and the public need honest communications about what they’re voting for



87. So the govt was found to have illegally spent £100,000 of public money on “Tory Propaganda” ads on Facebook, targeted on areas where they are defending small majorities — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

44.

88. Etch-a-sketch thundercunt Dom Raab was back, with a new bill of human rights to guarantee free speech



89. But you have to exercise your free speech in monastic silence, cos Priti Patel has simultaneously banned any protests that is loud enough for anybody to hear — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

45.

90. Patel, the Shetland Pony of the Apocalypse, was also found this week to have breached human rights by her policy of literally stealing phones off asylum seekers



91. More human rights news, as Johnson promised to ban conversion therapies that claim to “cure” gayness — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

46.

92. He then did a U-turn on that promise



93. Then he did a U-turn on the U-turn… do we need to coin the phrase “W-turn”?



94. But he hasn’t banned conversion therapy for being transgender



95. And then Tory MP Jamie Wallis came out as transgender — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

47.

96. And so, as a consequence all this, Jamie Wallis is now a member of a political party with a stated policy – at least for the next 10-15 minutes – of “curing” Jamie Wallis of being Jamie Wallis pic.twitter.com/qijHgYK1W2 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

If you want to read more from Russ he has a book out

OK, so… first, an apology, cos that must have been a nightmare.



But if you like nightmares, consider supporting my forthcoming book, which has more jokes and less stress, and at least you can burn it for heat when you run out of furniturehttps://t.co/uJwUwa0fBr — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 1, 2022

Related: Watch: Harrowing call to James O’Brien as single mother breaks down admitting she is eating her children’s leftovers