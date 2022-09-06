Liz Truss’s flight to Aberdeen was stuck mid-air at 13,000ft over the Scottish city as her tenure as prime minister got off to a turbulent start.

The Tory leadership winner tailed Boris Johnson in a separate private jet as she flew to visit the Queen in Balmoral.

Johnson’s Dassault Falcon 900LX left RAF Northolt at 8.30am and landed at Aberdeen at 9.30am.

The outgoing PM left a little while before Liz Truss, who travelled on a separate plane due to security reasons.

But Truss struggled to land at Aberdeen in what several people have deemed to be a bad omen for her tenure in the top position.

NEW: Liz Truss's plane is struggling to land at Aberdeen airport. pic.twitter.com/Xb6O5OYhwK — TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) September 6, 2022

Guardian reporter Jim Waterson questioned what the constitutional implications of Truss being stuck were, to which Marina Hyde, of the same newspaper, responded: “Arguably quite positive”.

What are the constitutional implications if Liz Truss just keeps circling Aberdeen airport forever. pic.twitter.com/gsTe9hxNVF — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) September 6, 2022

Mirror reporter Mikey Smith chimed in, suggesting the pilot may be drawing a phallic-shaped object for the benefit of FlightRadar viewers.

Possible the pilot's just drawing a dick for the Flightradar nerds pic.twitter.com/sL5ONZ6tQL — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) September 6, 2022

Others suggested the route sums up her views on Brexit, given that she had flip-flopped on the matter quite significantly over the ages.

Liz Truss flight to Aberdeen to see The Queen in Balmoral sums up her views on Brexit. It was OK for her to change her mind but not OK for the rest of us. #BrexitDisaster #ScottishIndependence #ToryScumOut #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/3A5pvYpflD — 🌹William John Mclellan🌹 (@williamjohnmcl3) September 6, 2022

Related: Blow for Jacob Rees-Mogg as Queen backs WFH