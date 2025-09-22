Liz Truss has continued her not-so-subtle shift to the far-right grift by claiming that Tommy Robinson has been “unfairly demonised.”

After the most embarrassing prime ministerial stint in UK history, backed up by the humiliating loss of her seat at last year’s general election, Truss has tried to battle her growing irrelevance by pandering to the far-right.

But now she’s stooped to new lows by suggesting that former EDL leader and Britain’s most prolific anti-Islamist has been “unfairly demonised.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Truss said Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was right to draw attention to the grooming gangs scandal, saying it is a “heinous issue that has been brushed under the carpet by many people.”

When asked if she thought Robinson had been “unfairly demonised”, she said: “Yes, I do.”

Truss is still part of the Tory party, but her latest comments have sparked calls for her to be chucked out by leader Kemi Badenoch.

In a letter to the Tory leader, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson urged Badenoch to “expel Liz Truss” from the party.

She wrote: “Her support for Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, otherwise known as Tommy Robinson, plumbs new depths and is completely unbecoming of a former Prime Minister.

“I would hope it is unbecoming of any member of the Conservative Party.”

Phillipson continued: “If Liz Truss retains her membership under your leadership then the British people can only conclude that you do not see an issue with her comments.

“It will underline that the Conservatives, for so long and so often Britain’s party of government, have fallen headlong into the gutter under your leadership, pandering to bigots and racists in a desperate and wholly misguided attempt to remain relevant.”

Kemi Badenoch should throw Liz Truss out of the Tory party. See my letter below 👇 pic.twitter.com/xgGwg3bOhW — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) September 22, 2025

Meanwhile, former No.10 chief of staff Gavin Barwell wrote on X: “Rishi Sunak should have thrown Truss out of the Conservative Party when he became leader; Kemi Badenoch should definitely do so now.”

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper echoed this sentiment, saying this “should be the end of the road for Liz Truss in the Conservative Party.”

“Kemi Badenoch needs to disavow this defence of a far-right racist and kick Truss out of her party for good,” she added.